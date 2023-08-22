All Set To Win, Then This Happens!

The 2023 World Athletics Championships kicked off in Budapest on August 19, with the US emerging as the top medal winner on the tally.

Among the standout moments, American sprinter Noah Lyles secured victory in the 100 metres dash with a remarkable time of 9.83 seconds.

In a nail-biting turn of events, the US clinched the mixed 4x400 metres relay race after a dramatic incident involving The Netherlands's Femke Bol, who stumbled just five metres from the finish line.

The Dutch experienced yet another heartbreaking setback as Sifan Hassan, who was leading the 10,000-metre race, suffered a fall that dashed her hopes of victory.

Scenes from the World Athletics in Budapest. Take a look...

IMAGE: Ethiopia swept the women's 10,000m. Gudaf Tsegay stormed to the gold in 31:27.18 after a dramatic final straight in which The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan crashed. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/Twitter

IMAGE: The United States won the mixed 4x400m in Budapest, improving their own world record to 3:08.80 after The Netherlands's world indoor 400m record-holder Femke Bol hit the deck three strides from home. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/Twitter

IMAGE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson secured the heptathlon gold and became a world champion once again in a remarkable comeback story. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/Twitter

IMAGE: Spain's Alvaro Martin claimed the first gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships by winning the men's 20km race walk. Maria Perez completed a golden Spanish double in the women's event. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/Twitter

IMAGE: Ivana Vuleta has had a career full of bronze medals, but the 33-year-old Serbian finally won the long jump gold at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/Twitter

IMAGE: Tara Davis Woodhall bagged silver in the event. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/Twitter

IMAGE: Noah Lyles took gold in the 100m, a personal best of 9.83 seconds. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/Twitter