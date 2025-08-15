HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Pranesh bags Challengers title in Chennai

Pranesh bags Challengers title in Chennai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 15, 2025 22:33 IST

x

M Pranesh

IMAGE: M Pranesh bagged the Challengers crown despite losing to IM G B Harshavardhan in the final round at the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters. Photograph: Biel International Chess Festival/FIDE

Indian Grandmaster M Pranesh bagged the Challengers crown despite a setback in the final round, while Vincent Keymer laced his already assured title in the Masters section with a breezy win over Ray Robinson at the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters in Chennai on Friday. 

Keymer's triumph earned him Rs 25 lakh (US$ 28,500 approx), a leap into the world's top 10 ranking, and 24 FIDE Circuit points towards the 2026 Candidates. 

But the German GM (seven points) had already sealed the title on Thursday, hence the focus was on the Challengers segment. 

The section saw dramatic swings as Pa Iniyan stunned Abhimanyu Puranik, while Adhiban Baskaran overcame

Leon Luke Mendonca in a clash that propelled the former level on points with Leon and Abhimanyu in second spot.

Diptayan Ghosh and Aryan Chopra also ended on a high, defeating Vaishali Rameshbabu and Dronavalli Harika, respectively.

But Pranesh (6.5 points) had built a crucial 0.5 lead from the previous day which came handy for him despite the contenders making a strong dash. 

However, in the final round he went down to IM G B Harshavardhan. 

But Pranesh became richer by Rs 7 lakh and also earned a promotion to the Masters category next year.

 

In the Masters' segment, Arjun Erigaisi shared the second place with GMs Karthikeyan Murali and Anish Giri.

Erigaisi and Karthikeyan split the point, while Awonder Liang was held by Vidit Gujrathi. Nihal Sarin outplayed Pranav V to leapfrog into the mid-table. 

The defining win of the day came on board three, where Giri defeated Jordan van Foreest with black pieces to join Erigaisi and Karthikeyan in second place.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Ronaldo play in India? FC Goa drawn with Al Nassr
Will Ronaldo play in India? FC Goa drawn with Al Nassr
Why A Chess Master Has Complained Against AICF
Why A Chess Master Has Complained Against AICF
Manu Bhaker's National Anthem Tribute
Manu Bhaker's National Anthem Tribute
Gukesh tied sixth at St. Louis Rapid and Blitz chess
Gukesh tied sixth at St. Louis Rapid and Blitz chess
Modi vows all-round growth with new Sports Policy
Modi vows all-round growth with new Sports Policy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Iconic Sholay Dialogues

webstory image 2

7 Hidden Gems For A Quick I-Day Weekend Holiday

webstory image 3

14 Places In India & Abroad From The Freedom Movement

VIDEOS

BSF soldiers celebrate Independence Day at Attari Wagah border 2:21

BSF soldiers celebrate Independence Day at Attari Wagah...

Water level of Lidder river rises after flash flood hits Pahalgam0:52

Water level of Lidder river rises after flash flood hits...

'Punished enemies beyond imagination': PM salutes Op Sindoor heroes4:31

'Punished enemies beyond imagination': PM salutes Op...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV