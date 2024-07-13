News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chess Olympiad: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa to headline Indian team

Source: PTI
July 13, 2024 17:11 IST
D Gukesh

D Gukesh, who will be challenging defending world champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship in November, will treat the Olympiad as a dress rehearsal leading up to the summit clash.

Indian chess players D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa are all set to unleash their skills in the upcoming Chess Olympiad set to be held in Hungary's Budapest in September.

Hungary will officially host the 45th edition of the Olympiad for the first time, having hosted the second unofficial Chess Olympiad in 1926.

 

Gukesh, who will be challenging defending world champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship in November, will treat the event as a dress rehearsal leading up to the summit clash.

The 18-year-old has been on a great run this year, having won the prestigious Candidates event in Toronto earlier in April to become the youngest to compete in the World Championship finale.

Confirming the teams to PTI, AICF President Nitin Narang stated that the team also comprises Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and Harikrishna Pentala.

The women's team features Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev.

One of the notable omissions from the Women's side happens to be Grandmaster Koneru Humpy for reasons unknown, who won the bronze medal in 2022.

Meanwhile, Narang also confirmed that discussions are underway with coaches to organise a pre-event camp.

"Camp is scheduled in the end of August. The venue and date will be finalized soon," he added.

India hosted the previous edition of the Olympiad for the first time in 2022, where the hosts took the bronze medal in both the Open and Women's categories.

 

