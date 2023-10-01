News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chess: Indians score easy wins at Asian Games

Chess: Indians score easy wins at Asian Games

Source: PTI
October 01, 2023 17:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arjun Erigiasi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Team India/X

Indian men's and women's teams produced a fine effort to register easy wins over their rivals in the third round of the chess competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

The top-seeded men's team comprising GMs D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna beat Kazakhstan 3-1.

The women's side, which is seeded second here, crushed Indonesia 3.5-0.5 for a third straight win.

 

The India No.1 D Gukesh scored his first win of the event, beating GM Rinat Jumabayev.

On the second board, Praggnanandhaa won with the black pieces against GM Alisher Suleimenov.

Harikrishna, playing his first match, secured a solid draw against IM Nogerbek Kazybek while Erigaisi drew IM Ramazan Zhalmakhanov.

The Indian women were all over the fourth-seeded Indonesia, with Koneru Humpy, D Harika and Vantika Agarwal posting wins while R Vaishali drew her game.

After Humpy and Vantika's scored wins over Medina Warda Aulia and Ummi Fisabiullah respectively, Harika defeated WGM Dewi Ardhiani Anastasia Citra to seal the match.

Vaishali settled for a draw against WIM Chelsie Monica Ignesias Sihite as India swept to victory.

Meanwhile in a surprise result in the men's section, Iran stunned second-seeded China 2.5-1.5 while a strong Uzbekistan team eased past Vietnam 3-1.

In the women's event, top-seeded China thrashed Thailand 4-0 for a second victory after having been held by Uzbekistan in round one. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asiad: Gold for men's trap team; Kynan pockets bronze
Asiad: Gold for men's trap team; Kynan pockets bronze
Asian Games: Golfer Aditi Ashok bags silver
Asian Games: Golfer Aditi Ashok bags silver
Asiad: Winning start for mixed doubles squash teams
Asiad: Winning start for mixed doubles squash teams
Cong calls for Bastar bandh during Modi's visit
Cong calls for Bastar bandh during Modi's visit
Sable makes steeplechase history; Toor defends title
Sable makes steeplechase history; Toor defends title
Nikhat signs off with bronze; Parveen assures medal
Nikhat signs off with bronze; Parveen assures medal
Bihar logs 6K dengue cases in Sept; highest in 5 yrs
Bihar logs 6K dengue cases in Sept; highest in 5 yrs

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history!

Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history!

Asiad: Boxer Parveen assures medal; Nikhat bows out

Asiad: Boxer Parveen assures medal; Nikhat bows out

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances