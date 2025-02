IMAGE: Sweden's Armand Duplantis reacts after setting a new World record to win the men's pole vault at All Star Perche by SCC, at Maison des Sport, Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Friday. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Sweden's Armand Duplantis soared 6.27 metres to shatter the World pole vault record for a staggering 11th time at the All Star Perche meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Friday.

The Olympic and World champion cleared 6.27m on his first attempt to break his previous global mark of 6.26 set in Silesia in August.

Emmanouil Karalis was second with a Greek record clearance of 6.02m as six men cleared 5.91m or higher for the first time in a single competition.