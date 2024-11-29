Will Pakistan accept Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy?

IMAGE: School kids pose for photographs with the ICC Champions Trophy in Taxila and Khanpur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pakistan Cricket Board/X

At the ICC Board Meeting, a hybrid hosting model is under discussion for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

This approach, previously used in the 2023 Asia Cup, involves splitting matches between Pakistan and a neutral venue, such as the UAE.

India’s games would be held in the UAE to address their security concerns, while the remaining matches, including those of other teams, would take place in Pakistan.

This compromise ensures both nations can participate while addressing logistical and safety challenges.

Another proposal suggests India play in Pakistan, including a potential final if they qualify. However, this option is less feasible due to India's consistent refusal to travel to Pakistan over security issues. While it could serve as a negotiation tool for Pakistan, strong resistance from the BCCI makes this scenario unlikely.

A third scenario involves relocating the entire tournament to a neutral country, ensuring all teams play at a single location.

While this avoids political and logistical hurdles, it would deny Pakistan the opportunity to host the tournament on home soil, something they have strongly advocated for.

Ultimately, the hybrid model appears to be the most practical solution to balance interests and ensure the tournament's success.

It is "unlikely" that the Indian Cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year due to 'security concerns' there, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal cited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement which stated that because of the "security concerns" in Pakistan, it is unlikely that the Indian team will cross the border to play the marquee event in Pakistan.

"The BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there, and therefore, it is unlikely that the team will be going there," Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly press briefing.