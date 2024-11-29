News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Pune cricketer dies of heart attack on field

Pune cricketer dies of heart attack on field

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 29, 2024 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'He was in good physical condition. In fact, he was an allrounder who loved the game. We're all still in shock.'

Imran Sikandar Patel (right) speaks to opponents and expressed uneasiness moments before collapsing on the field

IMAGE: A screengrab of Imran Sikandar Patel (right) speaking to opponents and expressing uneasiness, moments before collapsing on the field during a local tournament in Pune on Thursday. Photograph: X

A young man named Imran Sikandar Patel, died of a cardiac arrest while playing cricket in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra.

The 35-year-old cricketer died on the field while playing a match in Pune.

According to News 18, during a match between the Lucky Builders And Developers and Young XI at the Garware Cricket Stadium. Patel hit two fours before telling the umpires, 'My neck and hand are hurting. I will go outside and get a medicine pill.'

He was advised to go to the hospital immediately but collapsed at the boundary on his way out of the field.

Patel was rushed to a private hospital, but the doctor declared him dead.

Patel, who owned a cricket team, had a real-estate business and ran a juice shop, had no history of any disease.

 

"He didn't have history of any medical condition," said Naseer Khan, another cricketer who was part of the match, was quoted as saying by the Times of India

"He was in good physical condition. In fact, he was an allrounder who loved the game. We're all still in shock."

In September this year, another cricketer by the name of Habib Shaikh also died in a similar manner while playing a match in Pune. Habib, however, had an underlying condition as he was a diabetic.

Patel is survived by a wife and three daughters, the youngest of which is only four months old.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'I really enjoy watching Virat Kohli'
'I really enjoy watching Virat Kohli'
1st Test: Brook, Pope fight back after NZ strike early
1st Test: Brook, Pope fight back after NZ strike early
Vokkaliga seer booked for 'disenfranchise Muslims' call
Vokkaliga seer booked for 'disenfranchise Muslims' call
Where Dua Lipa Dined In Mumbai
Where Dua Lipa Dined In Mumbai
Hum Bharat Ke Log: New Rediff Series
Hum Bharat Ke Log: New Rediff Series
Samantha-Varun Step Out To Party
Samantha-Varun Step Out To Party

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
'Let Rahul, Jaiswal Open In 2nd Test'
'Let Rahul, Jaiswal Open In 2nd Test'
How Cummins's tactical lapses gave India edge at Perth
How Cummins's tactical lapses gave India edge at Perth

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances