Pune cricketer dies of heart attack on field

'He was in good physical condition. In fact, he was an allrounder who loved the game. We're all still in shock.'

IMAGE: A screengrab of Imran Sikandar Patel (right) speaking to opponents and expressing uneasiness, moments before collapsing on the field during a local tournament in Pune on Thursday. Photograph: X

A young man named Imran Sikandar Patel, died of a cardiac arrest while playing cricket in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra.

The 35-year-old cricketer died on the field while playing a match in Pune.

According to News 18, during a match between the Lucky Builders And Developers and Young XI at the Garware Cricket Stadium. Patel hit two fours before telling the umpires, 'My neck and hand are hurting. I will go outside and get a medicine pill.'

He was advised to go to the hospital immediately but collapsed at the boundary on his way out of the field.

Patel was rushed to a private hospital, but the doctor declared him dead.

Patel, who owned a cricket team, had a real-estate business and ran a juice shop, had no history of any disease.

"He didn't have history of any medical condition," said Naseer Khan, another cricketer who was part of the match, was quoted as saying by the Times of India

"He was in good physical condition. In fact, he was an allrounder who loved the game. We're all still in shock."

In September this year, another cricketer by the name of Habib Shaikh also died in a similar manner while playing a match in Pune. Habib, however, had an underlying condition as he was a diabetic.

Patel is survived by a wife and three daughters, the youngest of which is only four months old.