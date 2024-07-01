News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chennai, Delhi miss out: Gukesh will take on Ding Liren in Singapore

Chennai, Delhi miss out: Gukesh will take on Ding Liren in Singapore

Source: PTI
July 01, 2024 18:24 IST
D Gukesh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy FIDE/X

Singapore will host the 2024 World Championship match between India's chess sensation D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren from China, FIDE announced on Monday.

The development means that Gukesh won't compete on home turf as neither Delhi nor Chennai could secure the hosting rights for the much-anticipated event which will be held between November 20 and December 15.

 

"The Singapore Chess Federation, supported by the Government of Singapore, has won the bid to host the FIDE World Championship Match 2024," FIDE said in a release.

"After reviewing the bids and inspecting all potential host cities for their venues, amenities, event programs, and opportunities, the International Chess Federation has selected Singapore as the host of the World Championship Match," FIDE added in the release.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
