'A chapter closes, but the legacy remains'

'A chapter closes, but the legacy remains'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 01, 2024 16:36 IST
Rohit Sharma along with fellow veterans Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup title on Saturday, June 29

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma along with fellow veterans Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup title on Saturday, June 29. Photograph: ICC/X

Former India Women cricketer Mithali Raj tookk to X and wrote an emotional note on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja's retirement from T20Is.

 

After India won the T20 World Cup 2024, on Saturday, June 29, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from the 20-over format.

The Men in Blue claimed the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

"A chapter closes, but the legacy remains! The two highest run-getters and a brilliant all-rounder in T20I cricket, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, your T20I legacy will inspire generations. Congratulations to all three of you for having unforgettable careers," Mithali wrote on X.

REDIFF CRICKET
