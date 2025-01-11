Selectors to pick CT squad: Kohli, Bumrah, Jaiswal in focus

IMAGE: Wil Yashasvi Jaiswal get the nod after doing well in 19 Tests and 23 T20I since making his debut in mid 2023. Photograph: BCCI

The stage is set for a crucial Saturday as India's cricketing future takes center stage.

Apart from reviewing the disappointing tours of Australia and New Zealand, the national selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, are set to meet in the evening in Mumbai to deliberate on the Indian squad for the highly anticipated Champions Trophy.

India will play all its matches in the UAE and will open the campaign with a match against Bangladesh on February 20.

However, it is unlikely that the team will be announced on this day itself, as the selectors have time till January 12 to release the squad.

They will assess the fitness level of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is recuperating from back spasms, and veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

Shami, who has not played since the ODI World Cup 2023 because of an ankle surgery, is likely to get a green signal from BCCI's Centre of Excellence physics.

Shami has played in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches recently for Bengal to underline his increasing fitness levels and match readiness.

The other interesting point will be to see whether Yashasvi Jaiswal will get the nod after doing well in 19 Tests and 23 T20I since making his debut in mid 2023.



Team for England T20Is, ODIs

The selectors are also expected to discuss and pick the India squad for the five T20Is and three ODIs against England for the home series, beginning from January 22.

There could not be many surprises as the team that did duty in South Africa late last year could be picked up again for the T20Is.

Shami could be included in the ODIs depending on the fitness certificate from CoE, which is understood to be positive though it will be assessed deeply before taking a final decision.

Bumrah and fellow pacer Akash Deep, who will also be in CoE in Bengaluru for recovery from a back niggle, will miss the white ball series against England.

Jaiswal will certainly feature at least one of the squads though, along with Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who impressed everyone with some gutsy outings Down Under.