Champions handed I-League 'trophy' after 6 months!

IMAGE: Inter Kashi players celebrate with the replica of the I-League trophy, in Bambolim, on Saturday. Photograph: I-League/X

The All India Football Federation on Saturday finally presented a replica of the I-League trophy to Inter Kashi, six months after handing the silverware to Churchill Brothers at the same venue in Goa, following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that declared the debutants as the rightful champions.

The AIFF made the presentation after Kashi's final group league Super Cup match against Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, ending a prolonged legal battle that had overshadowed one of the most dramatic I-League seasons in recent memory.

"Inter Kashi have been presented with the I-League 2024-25 trophy," I-League posted in its 'X' handle with a photo of the Inter Kashi 'Champions' side.

CAS had in July overturned the AIFF Appeals Committee's decision that had awarded the title to Churchill Brothers, directing the Federation to "forthwith declare Inter Kashi FC as winner of the I-League 2024–25 season."

The AIFF maintained that the silverware handed to Inter Kashi on Saturday was only a replica, as the original trophy remains with Churchill Brothers, who have refused to return it since being named provisional winners in April.

"Despite letters to return the trophy, Churchill Brothers did not do so. We will pursue the matter. But since the whole team was here for the Super Cup, we have presented a replica of the trophy as per the CAS order," a top AIFF official said on condition of anonymity.

Hitting out at AIFF, Churchill Brothers FC owner Churchill Alemao has called the move “disrespectful” to his club and its supporters.

"This is an insult to our fans and supporters who have stood by Churchill Brothers through the years,” Alemao said, adding that the matter is still under legal consideration.

Churchill have refused to return the trophy, maintaining that the matter remains sub judice before Switzerland's Federal Tribunal.

“CAS has never asked us to return the trophy till date. The final order is yet to be given and we will challenge it in the Swiss Federal Tribunal,” Churchill Brothers said in a statement.

“We are extremely shocked by the manner in which the AIFF is dealing with the matter.”

The Goan club have also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking Kashi's disqualification for alleged rule violations during the season.

For Kashi, however, the moment marked the culmination of an expensive and emotional fight reportedly costing over Rs 3.5 crore (Rs 30.5 million) in legal fees and the confirmation of their place in I-League history as champions in their maiden campaign.

The victory also ensures promotion to the the top flight even as there is uncertainty surrounding Indian Super League.

The dispute stemmed from Kashi's January 13 fixture against Namdhari FC, which they had lost 0-2.

Kashi later protested that Namdhari had fielded Brazilian midfielder Cledson Carvalho da Silva (De), who had accumulated three yellow cards and was therefore ineligible to play.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee initially upheld Kashi's protest and awarded them three points.

But Namdhari argued the player's suspension had not been reflected on the official AIFF portal, prompting the Appeals Committee to reverse the ruling.

That reversal proved decisive as Churchill Brothers, who finished with 40 points, were declared provisional champions, while Kashi dropped to second with 39.

Kashi then appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, which restored the three points from the Namdhari match, taking their tally to 42 and moving them past Churchill Brothers.

Even then, AIFF delayed officially naming Kashi champions, forcing the club to approach CAS a second time.

On July 18, the international tribunal issued a clear directive to the AIFF to declare Inter Kashi as I-League champions "forthwith."