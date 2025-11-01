SA star in exchange for Samson! RR, DC ready for swap?

In addition to Stubbs, the Royals also demanded an uncapped player, but the request was turned down by DC, the report said.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson had spent two seasons in Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) following Rajasthan Royals' two-season ban in 2016. Photograph: BCCI

As Sanju Samson's IPL future remains to be a subject of intense debate, Rajasthan Royals are reportedly in advanced talks with Delhi Capitals for a swap deal involving South African Tristan Stubbs.

The Capitals are keen to let go Stubbs in exchange for Samson, according to a Times of India report. However, the report said that while the Capitals are ready to secure Samson’s services, they are reluctant to release any of their core players.

After the Kerala batter expressed his desire to part ways with the Royals, a franchise where he started his IPL journey in 2013, multiple clubs, including five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have shown interest in acquiring the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter, but the Royals have ruled out an all-cash deal, whom they had retained for Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million).

Samson have been linked to CSK as a replacement for the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is expected to retire after IPL 2026.

Royals were reportedly looking for a player swap wherein they can trade Samson with another franchise for a player who matches his value, experience and skills.

In addition to the South African, RR also demanded an uncapped player, but the request was turned down by DC. The player on RR's priority list for a swap deal was international K L Rahul, but DC rejected the proposal downright, the report added.

If the deal materialises, Samson will return to the capital city where he spent two seasons following the Royals' two-season ban in 2016.

Samson's surprising decision to part ways with RR came after the side's disappointing campaign in the IPL 2025 edition.

In the middle of the season, he lost out on his preferred batting position at the top of the order following Vaibhav Suryavanshi's stunning performances as the opener.

Some reports also suggested a possible rift with head coach Rahul Dravid, adding to the speculation surrounding his departure.

The IPL mini auction is expected to be held in the second week of December.