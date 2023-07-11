Challenges mount for Indian athletes at Asian Championship

Build-up hit by pull-outs and dope flunks, India still hopeful of good show in Asian Athletics Championships from Wednesday

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Karanveer Singh/Instagram

The build-up was far from ideal with pull-outs and dope flunks but the Indian team, led by shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, would still look for an impactful show in the Asian Athletics Championships starting in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Shot putter Karanveer Singh failed an out-of-competition dope test and was left out of the 54-member original Indian team which departed for Thailand on Saturday.

Anjali Devi, who won the women's 400m gold at the National Inter-State Championships last month with an impressive time of 51.48 seconds in her first race after an injury lay-off of more than three years, was also caught for doping.

A top official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has confirmed Anjali Devi's dope flunk to PTI.

"Yes, it's correct," said the official, who is currently in Bangkok.

National record holder quarter-miler Muhammed Anas Yahiya was also left out under mysterious circumstances though he was in the Indian team named on June 22. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has not given an official explanation for his dropping.

When asked about Anas missing out of the team, an official told PTI that the "Asian Athletics Association does not allow replacements". This could mean that Anas was not in the Indian team sent by the AFI before the June 11 deadline. The AFI officially announced the team on June 22.

India were also dealt a blow after the trio of world season leader long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, triple jumper Praveen Chitravel -- Asia's best this year -- and medal prospect javelin thrower Rohit Yadav pulled out of the continental showpiece due to their respective injuries.



Sreeshankar, Toor to headline India's campaign

IMAGE: Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar. Photograph: IIS Media

In Aldrin's absence, Sreeshankar, the world number two this season with his 8.81m effort last month, will be the top contender for the men's long jump gold. He is not short on confidence after finishing third in the Paris leg of the prestigious Diamond League last month.

In men's shot put, Asian record holder and defending champion Toor is again the hot favourite to win gold after his 21.77m throw in the National Inter-State Championships last month.

"He (Toor) has a bright chance of winning a gold medal," chief athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair had said.

At the 2019 edition of the championships in Doha, Toor had won gold with a throw of 20.22m.

"Training has been on expected lines. I'm hopeful to improve my performance in Bangkok," Toor said.

Despite the pulling out of the Yadav due to an elbow injury, India can still expect at least a medal in men's javelin throw from DP Manu who is the best in the field with his 84.33m effort earlier this year.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, the best among the Asians this season, is not competing as he prepares for the Budapest World Championships in August.

Abdulla Aboobacker will shoulder the responsibility of fetching at least a medal for India in men's triple jump, while Tejaswin Shankar, who will be in action on the opening day on Wednesday, will aim for his maiden international podium finish in decathlon.

"The middle and long distance runners (800m, 1500m and 5000m) too have a good chance of podium in Bangkok. Decathlon (Tejaswin Shankar) is also a strong point this time," Nair added.

Aboobacker will also be in action in the qualifying round on Wednesday.



Jyothi Yarraji, Annu Rani medal contenders among women





Photograph: Kind Courtesy IIS Media

Among women, India has a chance to win gold in 100m hurdles and long jump.

National record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will make her continental debut and she is the Asian leader this season with a best of 12.84 seconds.

She has clocked sub-13 seconds a couple of times this season and she is a gold medal contender. She will also compete in the 200m event.

India can look for two medals in women's long jump through season leader Shaili Singh (SB: 6.76m) and Ancy Sojan (SB:6.56m). Sojan had beaten Shaili in the National Inter-State last month.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist javelin thrower Annu Rani, who won a silver in the last edition, heptathlete Swapna Barman and 3000m steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary also have good chances of winning medals.

National record holder Rani could open India's medal account as the final of the women's javelin throw is scheduled on Wednesday.

In the 2019 edition, India had won 16 medals (2 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze) to finish fifth in the medal tally.

Some of the Indians will also hope to book their 2024 Paris Olympics berth as the qualifying period for most the events has begun on July 1.

As the continental showpiece is being held a month before the World Athletics Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, a number of stars are set to skip the event as they want to focus on the global meet.

India is one of the nine teams that have participated in all the editions of the Asian Championships since its beginning in Philippines in 1973.