Caught doping! Indian athlete handed brutal 5-year ban

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
November 11, 2025 23:36 IST

Manju Bala

IMAGE: Manju Bala's suspension will run from July 10, 2024. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Incheon Asian Games medallist hammer thrower Manju Bala has been banned for five years by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA after she tested positive for prohibited drugs in 2024.

Manju, who had won a bronze in 2014 Asian Games, had tested positive for dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone (steroid) and SARMS LGD-4033 (ligandrol).

Her dope flunk was made public in September last year by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

Her suspension will run from July 10, 2024, according to the ADDP's decision handed on October 15.

Another athlete, Mohan Saini was also handed a ban of four years, starting from October 14, 2025.

Three bodybuilders -- Gopala Krishnan, Amit Kumar and Rajvardhan Sanjay Waskar -- were banned for six years each, while Shubham Mahara of the same sport was handed four-year ban.

 

Boxer Sumit was banned for two years, while canoeist Nitin Verma and basketball player Shivendra Pandey were banned for four and six years respectively.

Meanwhile, the decision of the ADDP in 2024 to ban sprinter Himani Chandel for four years was upheld by the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
