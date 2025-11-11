Remarks against Naroditsky land Kramnik in soup!

Naroditsky had faced unsubstantiated allegations of cheating from Kramnik months before his shocking demise at 29 in North Carolina, USA.

IMAGE: Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik alluded in a social media post that American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky , who died under mysterious circumstances, might have also indulged in substance abuse . Photograph: FIDE/X

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has lodged a formal complaint with its Ethics & Disciplinary Commission (EDC) against former world champion Vladimir Kramnik for his repeated public allegations of cheating against GM Daniel Naroditsky and GM David Navara.

Naroditsky had faced unsubstantiated allegations of cheating from Kramnik months before his shocking demise at 29 in North Carolina, USA.

"The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has formally submitted a complaint to the FIDE Ethics & Disciplinary Commission (EDC) naming former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik as the respondent," the world body said in a statement.

"The complaint outlines a pattern of conduct over roughly two years and cites several public statements and materials that FIDE considers relevant to potential violations related to harassment and the insulting of an individual's dignity.

"The submission also includes testimony and information provided by David Navara and people close to Daniel Naroditsky. These matters will now be reviewed under the established procedures of the EDC."

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, American star Hikaru Nakamura and Indian GM Nihal Sarin have been among the most vocal players in raising concerns about the impact that Kramnik's allegations had on Naroditsky.

FIDE said the referral comes after a review of the matter by its Management Board.

"FIDE has taken this step to ensure that all relevant statements and evidence are examined by an independent disciplinary body and that the process is conducted fairly and with respect for all individuals involved," it said.

Following unsubstantiated allegations of cheating from Kramnik, Naroditsky, who was reportedly battling psychological issues, had stepped back from commentary and online chess that made him famous.

After his untimely death, Kramnik in a social media post had alluded that the player might have also indulged in substance abuse.

Last month, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky had also criticised Kramnik's unsavoury comments, calling them "appalling and outright shameful".

“Once a complaint is filed, the EDC Chair reviews it to determine if it is admissible. If accepted, the Chair identifies the charges and forwards the case to a First Instance Chamber, which will then notify both parties of the registration," said Yolander Persaud, EDC chairwoman.

"The respondent is informed of the initiation of disciplinary proceedings and has up to three weeks to submit a response and any supporting documents.

"If additional information is required, a second exchange of statements may take place, with each party given up to two weeks to reply. After reviewing all materials, the panel will deliberate privately and issue its decision.”

FIDE reiterated its commitment to a transparent, fair, and independent ethical review process and said that any outcome, including possible sanctions, will be announced by the Commission in due course.