Carlsen's health battle vs Praggnanandhaa's mastery

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Stev Bonhage/FIDE

Amidst the anticipation of the ongoing International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup final, Norway's distinguished chess prodigy, Magnus Carlsen, expressed his optimism about securing victory against R Praggnanandhaa, provided he regains his vitality on Thursday.

The second round of Classical Chess in the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) World Cup final unfolded between Indian grandmaster Praggnanandhaa and the illustrious Carlsen, concluding in a draw on Wednesday. The conclusive champion of this tournament is set to be determined on Thursday.

Following the initial draw in the opening match, Carlsen divulged that he had been grappling with the aftermath of food poisoning—stemming from his triumphant semifinal encounter against Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov. This unforeseen setback ultimately impacted his readiness for the final clash at the FIDE Chess World Cup.

"Typically, I might have possessed a minor edge, given the rest day compared to his demanding tiebreaks. However, I've been navigating through challenging conditions in recent days. A bout of food poisoning ensued after the Abasov match, rendering me unable to eat for the past 48 hours. The silver lining was my heightened calmness due to a lack of nervous energy. I'm content with the strategic resolution I forged in the opening, thus the outcome is satisfactory," shared Carlsen.

Pondering the upcoming duel, Carlsen acknowledged Praggnanandhaa's extensive history of facing formidable opponents in tiebreaks, affirming his rival's strength. "Should I possess the requisite energy and fortune smiles upon me, my prospects appear promising," Carlsen conveyed following the second match.

Acknowledging the support rendered by the organizers, FIDE, and the medical team, Carlsen expressed gratitude for the provided treatment. While an improvement in his condition was evident, he admitted to still lacking the vigor needed for an all-out battle. As a result, he opted for an additional day of rest with the aspiration of rejuvenation, alluding to hopes of renewed strength for the upcoming round.

The competitive saga between the two grandmasters persisted in the second classical game, where Magnus assumed the role of the white pieces. Emerging triumphant over World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks, Praggnanandhaa earned his place in the final, setting the stage for a head-to-head confrontation with Carlsen.

With both Classical Chess encounters culminating in draws, a decisive playoff is slated for Thursday. This tiebreak procedure entails two rapid games with a time control of 25 minutes, augmented by a 10-second increment per move. In the event further resolution is necessitated, two 'slow blitz' games featuring a time control of 10 minutes, accompanied by a 10-second increment per move, will ensue.