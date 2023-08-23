Chess mind games: Praggnanandhaa challenges Carlsen

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Stev Bonhage/FIDE

Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has expressed his determination to approach the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup final match against world number one Magnus Carlsen with a fresh mindset. After an intense series of tiebreaks, Praggnanandhaa plans to prioritize rest as he prepares for the decisive encounter.

The Classical Chess game at the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) World Cup final between Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norway's Magnus Carlsen concluded in a draw on Wednesday. The ultimate victor of the tournament will be determined on Thursday.

Praggnanandhaa shared his thoughts about the game, stating, "I did not really think that he would go for a quick draw today, but I realised when he went for this line that he wants to make a draw; I was also fine with that. I also feel exhausted, as I said in the previous interviews. Now I can just give everything tomorrow and relax after that." He also expressed concern for Carlsen's energy levels, hoping for his recovery.

Regarding the previous game, Praggnanandhaa assessed Carlsen's condition, saying, "I did not feel he had a lot of energy; I did not think he was unwell. I hope he recovers for tomorrow." Carlsen had earlier mentioned suffering from food poisoning after his semifinal victory, affecting his preparation for the final against Praggnanandhaa.

Looking ahead, Praggnanandhaa revealed his approach for the next match, stating, "Tomorrow, I just want to come with a fresh mind. I will try to rest today; it is very important because I have been playing a lot of tiebreaks here. I know it can take a lot of games or short ones as well, so I have to be ready for everything."

In the second classical game, both grandmasters continued their play, with Magnus having the white pieces. Praggnanandhaa's journey to the final involved defeating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks, setting the stage for a showdown with Carlsen.

With the classical chess games resulting in a tie, a playoff is scheduled for Thursday. The tiebreak procedure comprises two rapid games with a time control of 25 minutes plus a 10-second increment per move. If further resolution is needed, two 'slow blitz' games with a time control of 10 minutes plus 10 seconds increment per move will follow.