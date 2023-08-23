News
World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to a draw

Last updated on: August 23, 2023 18:20 IST
IMAGE: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in action against Magnus Carlsen during the second game of the FIDE Chess World Cup final in Baku on Wednesday. Photograph: Stev Bonhage/FIDE

India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa came up with a splendid performance with black to hold Magnus Carlsen to a draw and take the FIDE Chess World Cup final to tie-breaks in Baku on Wednesday.

 

Carlsen, playing with white, couldn't force a victory and settled for a draw. The duo will clash in the tie-break on Thursday to decide the winner.

Praggnanandhaa had stunned World No 3 Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals on Monday. The Indian became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Magnus Carlsen takes a quiet draw with white against Praggnanandhaa and sends the final to tiebreaks. The winner of the #FIDEWorldCup will be decided tomorrow!

