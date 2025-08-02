HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Canadian Open: Holder Pegula Dumped Out; Swiatek Wins

Canadian Open: Holder Pegula Dumped Out; Swiatek Wins

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 02, 2025 16:30 IST

x

Jessica Pegula

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula of the US returns to Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova during their third-round match at the Canadian Open. Photograph: David Kirouac/Reuters

Twice defending champion Jessica Pegula crashed out of the Canadian Open after losing to Anastasija Sevastova 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the third round on Friday, while six-times major winner Iga Swiatek marched on with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Eva Lys.

The 35-year-old Sevastova, ranked 386 in the world, will next face four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who took out Latvian 22nd seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4.

 "I don't know," Sevastova said after upsetting third seed Pegula. "Somehow, I was down 2-0 in the second set and started to play better and better. Third set, I played really good. Just trying to stay on the court as long as possible."

Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova, seeded fifth in Montreal, carved out a comfortable win over Emma Raducanu, beating the 2021 US Open champion 6-2, 6-1.

Anisimova's win over Raducanu is her first, having lost their previous two encounters. She will next face Ukrainian 10th seed Elina Svitolina.

In the men's draw, American second seed Taylor Fritz made light work of local hope Gabriel Diallo, beating the 27th seed 6-4, 6-2.

Fritz, who is eyeing a third title of the season after triumphs in Eastbourne and Stuttgart, will next take on Czech 19th seed Jiri Lehecka.

 

"Even the games that I didn't serve my best in, I felt like I backed it up really well from the baseline, so I'm happy with that," Fritz said.

American fourth seed Ben Shelton, however, was made to work hard by countryman Brandon Nakashima before managing a 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-6(5) win.

"It was back and forth," Shelton said. "There were a lot of huge moments, like being able to break back after getting broken in my first service game of the third set. I feel like I showed a lot of perseverance tonight."

Next up for Shelton is Italian 13th seed Flavio Cobolli.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Olympic champion Richardson arrested in Seattle
Olympic champion Richardson arrested in Seattle
PIX: World Champ Divya felicitated by Maha CM
PIX: World Champ Divya felicitated by Maha CM
The GOAT returns! Messi to meet Modi on India tour
The GOAT returns! Messi to meet Modi on India tour
It's curtains for Sen, Mannepalli at Macau Open
It's curtains for Sen, Mannepalli at Macau Open
Backroom Bonding Breeds On-field Brilliance
Backroom Bonding Breeds On-field Brilliance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 2

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 3

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

VIDEOS

US Tariff, F 35 Deal, Russian Oil: MEA's full press briefing22:32

US Tariff, F 35 Deal, Russian Oil: MEA's full press briefing

Dhoni's new look leaves fans swooning1:10

Dhoni's new look leaves fans swooning

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time2:49

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD