HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Olympic champion Richardson arrested in Seattle

Olympic champion Richardson arrested in Seattle

1 Minute Read
Share:

August 02, 2025 16:12 IST

Sha'Carri Richardson is the reigning world and Olympic 100m champion

IMAGE: Sha'Carri Richardson is the reigning world and Olympic 100m champion. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Reigning 100 metres world champion Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested for domestic violence at a Seattle airport four days before the start of the US Track & Field Championships, USA TODAY Sports reported on Friday.

 

The 25-year-old, who won Olympic silver in the 100 at the Paris Games, allegedly pushed her male companion who then fell into a nearby column after an argument, according to a police report obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

The report said she was detained on the evening of July 27 and released the following day.

Reuters has contacted Port of Seattle Police Department, Richardson's agent and US Track & Field for comment.

Richardson withdrew from the 100 semi-finals in Eugene, Oregon on Friday after participating in Thursday's heats.

She is guaranteed a spot in the 100 at the world championships in September due to her win at Budapest in 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The GOAT returns! Messi to meet Modi on India tour
The GOAT returns! Messi to meet Modi on India tour
PIX: World Champ Divya felicitated by Maha CM
PIX: World Champ Divya felicitated by Maha CM
Backroom Bonding Breeds On-field Brilliance
Backroom Bonding Breeds On-field Brilliance
Siraj pays tribute to Thorpe, then goes past Tendulkar
Siraj pays tribute to Thorpe, then goes past Tendulkar
'You can call him a lionheart or an energizer bunny'
'You can call him a lionheart or an energizer bunny'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 2

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 3

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

VIDEOS

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time2:49

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time

Drone view of Kallanai Dam, the oldest dam in the world1:47

Drone view of Kallanai Dam, the oldest dam in the world

Dhoni's new look leaves fans swooning1:10

Dhoni's new look leaves fans swooning

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD