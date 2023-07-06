News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Canada Open: Sindhu, Sen enter second round

Canada Open: Sindhu, Sen enter second round

Source: PTI
July 06, 2023 11:08 IST
PV Sindhu

IMAGE: PV Sindhu will next play Japan's Natsuki Nidaira. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Canada Open after registering straight-game wins over their respective rivals in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event in Calgary.

 

While Sindhu, seeded fourth, eased into the next round with an easy 21-16, 21-9 win over Canada's Talia NG in her women's singles opening match on Wednesday night, Sen had to dig deep to stun second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-18, 21-15 in the men's singles event.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu will next play Japan's Natsuki Nidaira, while Sen will be up against Ygor Coelho of Brazil.

But it was curtains for B Sai Praneeth as he lost 12-21, 17-21 against Coelho.

Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also exited in the first round, losing 12-21, 3-21 against Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the women's singles.

Sindhu, Sen and the men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will be seen in action later in the day.

Krishna and Vishnuvardhan are up against second seeded Indonesian combination of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. 

