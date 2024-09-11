News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Canada, Germany win opening ties in Davis Cup Finals

Canada, Germany win opening ties in Davis Cup Finals

September 11, 2024 00:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Canada's Denis Shapovalov

IMAGE: Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action during his singles match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Canada began their Davis Cup Finals campaign in confident fashion as wins for Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime assured them of victory in their opening Group D tie against Argentina in Manchester on Tuesday.

Left-hander Shapovalov may have slipped down the rankings but showed shades of his best form as he beat 31st-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3.

Auger-Aliassime was then equally assured in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sebastian Baez to put Canada 2-0 ahead with a doubles rubber still to be played.

Earlier Germany posted a 3-0 victory over Slovakia in Zhuhai, China which is hosting the Group C matches.

 

Maximilian Marterer beat Lukas Klein 6-4 7-5 before Yannick Hanfmann beat Jozef Kovalik 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3). Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz then completed the job with a doubles victory.

Sixteen nations are competing in four groups in Manchester, Bologna, Valencia and Zhuhai with the top two from each group moving through to the Davis Cup Final 8 Knockout Stage which is being held in Malaga, Spain in November.

In the day's other ties last year's runners-up Australia, who are without injured top player Alex De Minaur, are up against France in Valencia in Group B while the Netherlands face Belgium in Bologna in Group A.

Reigning champions Italy begin their quest in Group A on Wednesday against Brazil.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Humpy's out? No problem! Women eye gold in Olympiad
Humpy's out? No problem! Women eye gold in Olympiad
Sanju Samson Buys Football Club
Sanju Samson Buys Football Club
6'4 Spinner Called For India Nets
6'4" Spinner Called For India Nets
Why J-K BJP chief sees a tough battle for Nowshera
Why J-K BJP chief sees a tough battle for Nowshera
Stokes returns! England announce squad for Pak Tour
Stokes returns! England announce squad for Pak Tour
Surat rioting: 23 accused sent to police custody
Surat rioting: 23 accused sent to police custody
Sable joins Chopra in Diamond League finale
Sable joins Chopra in Diamond League finale

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

SEE: Manu Bhaker Practices Bharata Natyam

SEE: Manu Bhaker Practices Bharata Natyam

Transgender athlete finds acceptance in Paralympics

Transgender athlete finds acceptance in Paralympics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances