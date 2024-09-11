Canada, Germany win opening ties in Davis Cup Finals

IMAGE: Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action during his singles match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Canada began their Davis Cup Finals campaign in confident fashion as wins for Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime assured them of victory in their opening Group D tie against Argentina in Manchester on Tuesday.

Left-hander Shapovalov may have slipped down the rankings but showed shades of his best form as he beat 31st-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3.

Auger-Aliassime was then equally assured in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sebastian Baez to put Canada 2-0 ahead with a doubles rubber still to be played.

Earlier Germany posted a 3-0 victory over Slovakia in Zhuhai, China which is hosting the Group C matches.

Maximilian Marterer beat Lukas Klein 6-4 7-5 before Yannick Hanfmann beat Jozef Kovalik 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3). Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz then completed the job with a doubles victory.

Sixteen nations are competing in four groups in Manchester, Bologna, Valencia and Zhuhai with the top two from each group moving through to the Davis Cup Final 8 Knockout Stage which is being held in Malaga, Spain in November.

In the day's other ties last year's runners-up Australia, who are without injured top player Alex De Minaur, are up against France in Valencia in Group B while the Netherlands face Belgium in Bologna in Group A.

Reigning champions Italy begin their quest in Group A on Wednesday against Brazil.