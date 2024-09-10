News
Sanju Samson Buys Football Club

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 10, 2024 13:50 IST
Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson warms up with football ahead of an IPL match. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson made a foray into the world of football, becoming the co-owner of the Malappuram Football Club, which competes in the Super League Kerala.

'Sanju is with us,' Malappuram Football Club said on Instagram.

Sanju Samson

Malappuram FC plays its home matches at the Payyanad stadium in the Malappuram district sports complex.

 

Led by India footballer Anas Edathodika, Malappuram FC made a winning start in the opening game of the inaugural Super League Kerala after beating Forca Kochi 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kochi.

REDIFF CRICKET
