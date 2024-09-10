IMAGE: Himanshu Singh picked up 7/74 against Andhra in the K Thimmappiah memorial tournament in Alur, Bengaluru, September 7, 2024. Photograph: Himanshu Singh/Instagram

Young Mumbai spinner Himanshu Singh has got a surprise call-up to join the Indian team's training camp in Chennai ahead of the Bangladesh Test series.



Himanshu, who has represented Mumbai in Under-16 and Under-23 tournaments, took 7/74 against Andhra in the Dr (Captain) K Thimmappiah memorial tournament in Alur, Bengaluru, on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Though he is yet to play for the Mumbai senior team, his performance and bowling action similar which resembles spin great Ravichandran Ashwin, have caught the fancy of the national selectors.



'Ajit Agarkar (India's chief selector) and his co-selectors have been impressed with Himanshu for a while and have been tracking his progress. He is tall (six foot four inches) and has an action similar to that of Ashwin," a source told The Times Of India newspaper.

The Indian team's camp for the two Test series against Bangladesh, will be held in Chennai from September 13 to 18.



All the players in India's 16-member squad have been asked to report to Chennai on Thursday, September 12.