News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Manu's efforts, Jaspal's blessings behind bronze win'

'Manu's efforts, Jaspal's blessings behind bronze win'

Source: PTI
July 28, 2024 23:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Jaspal has worked really hard with Manu and because he was not with her in Tokyo that's why she probably didn't win a medal there. Now that they are together, I am very happy.'

Manu Bhaker, who won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, is the first woman from India to win a medal in shooting.

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker, who won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, is the first woman from India to win a medal in shooting at the quadrennial showpiece. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

The day at Manu Bhaker's house on Surajkund Road began early with a small 'havan' performed by her parents. The ritual continued till the champion pistol shooter secured India's first medal at the Paris Olympics -- a bronze.

On Sunday, Manu became the first woman from the country to win a medal in shooting, showing tremendous fighting spirit to end a 12-year drought in the sport at the quadrennial showpiece.

 

Her father, Ram Kishan, emerged from their third-floor flat to acknowledge the greetings of well-wishers and said it was all because of his daughter's efforts and coach Jaspal Rana's blessings that Manu won the medal.

"Manu's efforts and Jaspal's blessings and the sports ministry's assistance, it all helped in her success, which ended India's 12-year drought at the Games," declared Ram Kishan.

He said he expects more success from Manu in the days to come.

"This is the start; she has two more matches. She talks to us for a few minutes every day; she is composed and happy," he said, and added that she could have been successful at the Tokyo Olympics as well three years back but for the pistol malfunction.

Manu Bhaker and coach Jaspal Rana

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker and coach Jaspal Rana Photograph: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Manu had a pistol malfunction in the qualification round in Tokyo which put paid to her hopes of making the final round.

"Her Tokyo disappointment was because the pistol malfunctioned; her performance wasn't bad. As a sportsperson, she knew Tokyo was not a disappointment.”

Ram Kishan said they are a bit superstitious and whenever Manu is in a big match they switch off the television, and Sunday was no different.

"When Manu is playing, we don't watch TV. So our friends and relatives call to tell us about her success. My wife was doing 'puja' since morning and we are happy that so many well-wishers have called us," he added.

Manu Bhaker with her mother, father and brother

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker with her mother, father and brother. Photograph: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

On her breakup with Jaspal before the Tokyo Olympics and patch-up about a year-and-a-half back, he said, "When you do the same thing again and again, you get bored. Manu thought she should leave shooting for some time, but after that she spoke to Jaspal and her mother made her understand that 'we are with you (Jaspal) in how you shape our daughter's journey in shooting'."

Manu's overjoyed mother, Sumedha, said it was a special day for the family.

"I am very happy that Manu and Jaspal together have given us such a big day, and we are celebrating this special day. Since morning, we both have been sitting together. I have a habit of jotting down my feelings and thoughts in a notebook, which I have been doing since morning.

"Jaspal has worked really hard with Manu and because he was not with her in Tokyo that's why she probably didn't win a medal there. Now that they are together, I am very happy," she said.

"I was not picking up my phone for the last two days, so please don't feel bad about that because I also was going through a gamut of emotions and had to keep them in check. When a child is competing, it's a difficult moment for us as well."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Manu Bhaker receives call of congratulations from Modi
Manu Bhaker receives call of congratulations from Modi
'This medal was long due for India': Manu Bhaker
'This medal was long due for India': Manu Bhaker
Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win
Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win
Marchand wins 400m Medley with Olympic record
Marchand wins 400m Medley with Olympic record
'Fearless Approach': Team India's new template in T20s
'Fearless Approach': Team India's new template in T20s
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 2
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 2
Russell stripped of Belgian GP win; Hamilton new champ
Russell stripped of Belgian GP win; Hamilton new champ

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics: Shooter Manu creates history with bronze

Olympics: Shooter Manu creates history with bronze

'A tale of two talents': Rana and Bhaker's partnership

'A tale of two talents': Rana and Bhaker's partnership

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances