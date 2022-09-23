Can Dapper Roger Be The Next Bond?

IMAGE: A fan holds a flag for Roger Federer during practice. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images viaReuters

Cutting a classy figure and looking all dapper for the Laver Cup gala dinner on Thursday night, Roger Federer played a few minutes of table tennis against Argentine Diego Schwartzman, tux and all!

Federer put on an excellent exhibition of his famous hand-eye coordination as he put his returns in all the right places, leaving Schwartzman grinning at the end of the video.

Other than skiing in the Swiss Alps, TT could be his go to for some fun post retirement.

Or maybe play the role of James Bond. Casting directors hear hear!