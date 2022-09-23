News
Can Dapper Roger Be The Next Bond?

Can Dapper Roger Be The Next Bond?

By Rediff Sports
September 23, 2022 10:08 IST
IMAGE: A fan holds a flag for Roger Federer during practice. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images viaReuters

Cutting a classy figure and looking all dapper for the Laver Cup gala dinner on Thursday night, Roger Federer played a few minutes of table tennis against Argentine Diego Schwartzman, tux and all!

Federer put on an excellent exhibition of his famous hand-eye coordination as he put his returns in all the right places, leaving Schwartzman grinning at the end of the video.

 

Other than skiing in the Swiss Alps, TT could be his go to for some fun post retirement.

Or maybe play the role of James Bond. Casting directors hear hear!

Roger Federer playing TT before Laver Cup gala dinner

