HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » BWF Worlds: Sindhu sees off World No. 2, sails into QF

BWF Worlds: Sindhu sees off World No. 2, sails into QF

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 17:37 IST

x

Sindhu PV

IMAGE: Sindhu needed just 48 minutes to pull off an upset win over World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China. Photograph: BAI/X

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stunned World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-19, 21-15 to move into the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships, in Paris on Thursday.

The 15th ranked Sindhu, who won the world title in Basel in 2019, needed 48 minutes to complete the win in the pre-quarterfinals.

 

Sindhu, a five-time World Championships medallist, made a strong start with a couple of sharp attacks to take the opening game 21-19, while Wang looked passive in her returns.

The Indian maintained her momentum in the second game to seal the contest and extend her head-to-head record against the Chinese to 3-2.

Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

BWF Worlds: Prannoy falters in thriller vs World No. 2
BWF Worlds: Prannoy falters in thriller vs World No. 2
'KohIi, Rohit Deserved Proper Send-Off'
'KohIi, Rohit Deserved Proper Send-Off'
Who Can Be India's Best Test No. 3? Pujara Names Two
Who Can Be India's Best Test No. 3? Pujara Names Two
Medvedev cops hefty fine for US Open tantrum!
Medvedev cops hefty fine for US Open tantrum!
Alcaraz exorcises demons, Djokovic survives scare
Alcaraz exorcises demons, Djokovic survives scare

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Janhvi looks uncomfortable in Lalbaugcha Raja crowd, Sidharth shields her1:44

Janhvi looks uncomfortable in Lalbaugcha Raja crowd,...

Yamuna River Flows Above Danger Mark in Delhi1:33

Yamuna River Flows Above Danger Mark in Delhi

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter Esha Deol4:04

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV