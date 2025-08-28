HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'KohIi, Rohit Deserved Proper Send-Off'

August 28, 2025

'This doesn't look good for the game and Indian cricket.'

Rohit Sharma celebrates with Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced surprise retirements from Test cricket in May on social media. Photograph: BCCI

Krishnamachari Srikkanth is unhappy with the Board of Control of Cricket in India for denying Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma a fitting farewell after their Test retirements earlier this year.

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their surprise retirements from Test cricket in May on social media.

Srikkanth believes the BCCI should have planned a proper send-off match for players of their stature.

'If you have played 100 Tests for your country, you must be a terrific cricketer. So, you must be given a proper send-off. I am convinced there was a big communication gap when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Tests. They should have spoken to them, this doesn't look good for the game and Indian cricket,' Srikkanth -- a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team said on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

He is particularly unhappy that Kohli was allowed to quit Test cricket as he believes the batting great had another couple of years in him.

Kohli enjoyed a memorable 14-year Test career for India, playing in 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and a best score of 254 not out.

'Virat Kohli's retirement happened just like that. Virat Kohli deserved a better send-off. He still had two years of Test cricket left in him. Because we drew in England, such talks about him got shut off. However, India will find it difficult to get a cricketer like Virat Kohli,' he added.

 

Srikkanth pointed out to Cheteshwar Pujara's recent retirement, stating that the selectors must discuss with the players and plan a deserving on-ground farewell for them.

'Similarly with Pujara, though he hasn't played for India recently, they should have spoken to him also about his retirement plans. Of course, the player also has to cooperate and realise that their time is up. Had that happened, Pujara would have got a better send-off but it is a matter of cooperation between the player, the selectors and BCCI.'

'Virat, The Nation Needs You!'
Did Kohli, Rohit Make The Wrong Choice?
Why India's gaming ban has Rohit, Kohli on back foot
Did selectors push Kohli, Rohit out? Full story here
'Kohli's absence a bigger blow than Rohit's'
