BWF Worlds: Arjun-Kapila into pre quarters, Ponnappa-Reddy crash out

BWF Worlds: Arjun-Kapila into pre quarters, Ponnappa-Reddy crash out

Source: PTI
August 24, 2022 13:52 IST
Dhruv Kapila

IMAGE: MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila upstaged eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark. Photograph: Dhruv Kapila/Twitter

The Indian men's doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila moved to the pre-quarterfinals but Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy made a second round exit from the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The unseeded Arjun and Kapila upstaged eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17, 21-16 in the their second round match.

 

They will face Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore next.

Ponnappa and Sikki, on the other hand, were handed a 21-15, 21-10 by top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in 42 minutes.

The other women's doubles pairing of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh's also crashed out of the tournament, going down to third seeds Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of Korea 15-21, 7-21.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidami Srikanth, the men's doubled pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will be in action.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
