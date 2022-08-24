News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon

Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon

August 24, 2022 10:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Petra Kvitova

Photograph: Petra Kvitova/Instagram

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova added another happy memory at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday, announcing she has become engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her 'special place'.

Kvitova, who won her two titles in 2011 and 2014, tweeted the news of her engagement to former player Vanek three days after finishing runner-up at a WTA Tour 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

 

Petra Kvitova

"Happy news we wanted to share with you guys ... I said 'yes' in my special place," said Kvitova, 32, with a photo of the pair at the home of the major championship.

Kvitova began working with Vanek in November 2016.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to injury
Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to injury
'There will be no fairytale ending for Serena'
'There will be no fairytale ending for Serena'
Neeraj to compete in Lausanne Diamond League
Neeraj to compete in Lausanne Diamond League
Over To Rain Gods To Lift Consumer Mood
Over To Rain Gods To Lift Consumer Mood
H-1B visa: US reaches cap for 2023
H-1B visa: US reaches cap for 2023
Nitish to face trust vote, BJP Speaker refuses to quit
Nitish to face trust vote, BJP Speaker refuses to quit
SEE: Raina Hints At Comeback
SEE: Raina Hints At Comeback

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

What's A Soccer Legend Doing In Mumbai?

What's A Soccer Legend Doing In Mumbai?

SEE: Raina Hints At Comeback

SEE: Raina Hints At Comeback

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances