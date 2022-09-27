News
BWF Rankings: Prannoy returns to top 15, Lakshya remains at 9th

BWF Rankings: Prannoy returns to top 15, Lakshya remains at 9th

Source: PTI
September 27, 2022 21:39 IST
HS Prannoy moved a spot up to 15 in the BWF Rankings

IMAGE: HS Prannoy moved a spot up to 15 in the BWF Rankings. Photograph: BAI Media/Twitter

Star Indian shuttler H S Prannoy returned to the top 15 after a string of impressive performances in the latest BWF World Rankings released on Tuesday.

Prannoy, who reached back-to-back quarter-finals at the World Championships and Japan Open Super 750, jumped a spot to 15th.

 

Young Lakshya Sen continued to be the top-ranked Indian at the ninth position in the men's rankings, while Kidambi Srikanth rose a rung to 11th.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who had skipped the World Championships and Japan Open due to an injury, remained static on sixth in the womens' list.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, on the other hand, moved one place to 31st.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who claimed their maiden gold at the Commonwealth Games and a first-ever bronze at World Championships, remained static at the eighth spot.

World Championship quarterfinalists MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila jumped three spots to the 23rd place. 

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy climbed a couple spots to be 23rd.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
