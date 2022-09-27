News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chess: Carlsen alleges Niemann has cheated more than he admits

Chess: Carlsen alleges Niemann has cheated more than he admits

September 27, 2022 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We must do something about cheating, and for my part going forward, I don't want to play against people that have repeatedly cheated in the past, because I don't know what they are capable of doing in the future.'

IMAGE: Hans Niemann has previously been banned from chess.com for cheating online after admitting he had not played fairly in non-competitive games on the website in his youth. Photograph: FIDE/Anna Shtourman

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen said on Monday he believed Hans Niemann had "cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted", adding he no longer wanted to play against the American and any rivals who repeatedly cheated in the past.

 

The 31-year-old Norwegian resigned at the Julius Baer Generation Cup last week after one move against Niemann, who lags him by almost 200 Elo points - the rating system used to calculate the relative skill levels of players.

"So far I have only been able to speak with my actions, and those actions have stated clearly that I am not willing to play chess with Niemann," Carlsen said in a statement on Twitter.

Carlsen, world champion since 2013, also withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis, Missouri earlier this month after unexpectedly losing to the 19-year-old, sparking a furore of comments and allegations that Niemann had cheated.

Niemann has denied any wrongdoing in over-the-board games.

"When Niemann was invited last minute to the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, I strongly considered withdrawing prior to the event. I ultimately chose to play," Carlsen said.

Niemann has previously been banned from chess.com for cheating online after admitting he had not played fairly in non-competitive games on the website in his youth.

"I believe that Niemann has cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted," Carlsen said on Monday.

"His over the board progress has been unusual, and throughout our game in the Sinquefield Cup I had the impression that he wasn't tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions, while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do."

Niemann was not immediately available to comment.

"I have never cheated in an over-the-board game. If they want me to strip fully naked, I will do it. I don't care. Because I know I am clean," he said recently.

Carlsen also made a plea for stricter detection measures while repeating his concerns about cheating in the sport.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) said last week it shared the Norwegian's concerns about cheating in the sport.

"Chess organisers and all those who care about the sanctity of the game we love should seriously consider increasing security measures and methods of cheat detection for over-the-board chess," Carlsen added.

"We must do something about cheating, and for my part going forward, I don't want to play against people that have repeatedly cheated in the past, because I don't know what they are capable of doing in the future."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Vishy reveals when India can have next World Champ
Vishy reveals when India can have next World Champ
FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa beats Nieman
FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa beats Nieman
How Indians Dominate World Chess
How Indians Dominate World Chess
US responds to Jaishankar's quip on F-16s to Pak
US responds to Jaishankar's quip on F-16s to Pak
Anita Dongre's Navratri Looks For You
Anita Dongre's Navratri Looks For You
'For 2 cr in 7 yrs, SIP Rs 1.36 yearly'
'For 2 cr in 7 yrs, SIP Rs 1.36 yearly'
Will Iranian Women Bring Down Ayatollahs?
Will Iranian Women Bring Down Ayatollahs?

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Julius Baer Cup: Erigaisi loses to Carlsen in final

Julius Baer Cup: Erigaisi loses to Carlsen in final

Chess: Carlsen refuses to clarify cheating claims

Chess: Carlsen refuses to clarify cheating claims

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances