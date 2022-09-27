Mankaded Ruckus: 'I'll just stay in my crease from now on'

IMAGE: Charlie Dean and Freya Davies are dejected following the controversial run-out and a loss against India in the 3rd ODI at Lords on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy Charlie Dean/Instagram

England cricketer Charlotte Dean on Monday broke her silence on the controversial run out in the match against India, saying she will stay in the crease from now on.

'An interesting end to the summer,' Dean posted on Instagram handle. 'What an honour it is to play at Lords in England colours. I guess I'll just stay in my crease from now on.'

Earlier in the day, Deepti Sharma said Dean was warned over stepping out of her crease, a claim refuted by England Captain Heather Knight, who accused Deepti and the Indian team of lying.

Reduced to 118 for nine in their pursuit of 170 in the third ODI, England's chase was led by their No 9 batter Dean who revived their hopes with her last wicket partnership with Freya Davies.

With 17 needed to win, Dean was run out for 47 with veteran off-spinner Deepti Sharma deciding to clip the bails during her delivery stride to put an end to the 35-run partnership that gave India 3-0 sweep.

This mode of run-out -- which is currently listed in the 'Unfair Play' section of the laws but is set to be moved to 'Run Out' at the start of next month when an update in the ICC Playing Conditions comes into effect -- was first seen on December 13, 1947 when the legendary Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad Mankad ran out Bill Brown for 18 when the Australian opener backed up too far at the non-striker's end during the Sydney Test. Hence, the term 'Mankaded'.