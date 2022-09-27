Kolkata Showers Jhulan With Love...

IMAGE: Young fans shower Jhulan Goswami with flower petals at the Netaji Subhas Bose international airport in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Legendary lady cricketer Jhulan Goswami got a rousing reception as she landed at at the Netaji Subhas Bose international airport in Kolkata on Monday.

A huge number of fans, including young cricketers from Bengal, gathered outside the airport to welcome the fast bowler who retired from international cricket following the three-match ODI series in England in which India secured a first-ever clean sweep.

IMAGE: Jhulan Goswami finished her career as women cricket's highest wicket-taker, having started her journey way back in 2002. She finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is. Photograph: ANI

In an international career spanning over two decades -- the second longest in women's international cricket -- Jhulan, who made her debut in 2002, represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is.

Jhulan, who played in five ODI World Cups -- 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022 -- remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the women's World Cups.