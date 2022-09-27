News
Kolkata Showers Jhulan With Love...

Kolkata Showers Jhulan With Love...

By Rediff Cricket
September 27, 2022 12:14 IST
IMAGE: Young fans shower Jhulan Goswami with flower petals at the Netaji Subhas Bose international airport in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: PTI
 

Legendary lady cricketer Jhulan Goswami got a rousing reception as she landed at at the Netaji Subhas Bose international airport in Kolkata on Monday.

A huge number of fans, including young cricketers from Bengal, gathered outside the airport to welcome the fast bowler who retired from international cricket following the three-match ODI series in England in which India secured a first-ever clean sweep.

IMAGE: Jhulan Goswami finished her career as women cricket's highest wicket-taker, having started her journey way back in 2002. She finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is. Photograph: ANI

In an international career spanning over two decades -- the second longest in women's international cricket -- Jhulan, who made her debut in 2002, represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is.

She finished her career as women cricket's highest wicket-taker, having started her journey way back in 2002. She finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is.

Jhulan, who played in five ODI World Cups -- 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022 -- remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the women's World Cups.

