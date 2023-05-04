Boxing Worlds: Narender, Govind, Deepak impress

IMAGE: Narender Berwal landed powerful punches and dodged Abroridinov’s attacks to clinch the victory by 4-1.

Narender Berwal put on a dominating display at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023, advancing to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Govind Sahani and Deepak Kumar secured victories to enter the pre-quarters, ensuring India's dominance in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

Narender, who finished in the quarter-finals at the previous World Championships, started his campaign by defeating Muhammad Abroridinov of Tajikistan in a closely contested bout. Despite a stern fight put up by his opponent, Narender landed powerful punches and dodged Abroridinov’s attacks to clinch the victory by 4-1. He will now face Fernando Arzola of Cuba in the quarter-finals.

In other matches, Govind and Deepak both secured identical victories. Govind defeated Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan, while Deepak ousted Luis Delgado of Ecuador with his technical ability.

IMAGE: Govind Sahani defeated Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan.

Govind will face the top-seeded Sakhil Alakhverdovi of Georgia in the pre-quarters, while Deepak will take on Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan. Shiva Thapa will also fight in the tournament against Dos Reis Yuri of Brazil.

Mohammad Hussamuddin, Ashish Chaudhary, and Naveen Kumar will all compete in pre-quarters on Friday against Lyu Ping of China, Arlen Lopez of Cuba, and Jeong Jae-min of South Korea, respectively.

The tournament features 538 boxers from 107 countries, including several Olympic medallists.