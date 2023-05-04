News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Delhi Police have taken away our generator, mattresses'

'Delhi Police have taken away our generator, mattresses'

Source: PTI
May 04, 2023 15:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat in conversation with police personnel after a scuffle broke out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The protesting wrestlers on Thursday claimed that Delhi Police have taken away their generator set and the mattresses they had kept for drying, even as heavy police deployment continued near the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

The protestors had to make their speeches without microphone as there was no generator set.

 

"Delhi Police have taken away our mattresses which we have kept for drying. They have taken away our generator set," one of the wrestler's said.

There was heavy police bandobast at the roads leading to the protest site, which could be in anticipation that supporters may try to reach the spot after Bajrang Punia's call on Wednesday night to the farmers and general public to reach Jantar Mantar in support of them.

At around 11 pm on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out with Delhi police personnel when the wrestlers were trying to get extra mattresses and wooden benches to the protest site for their night stay since rain had left old mattresses wet and soggy.

The on-duty police personnel began enquiring about the sleeping materials as rules do not permit bringing in such things at the protest site.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'My state Manipur is burning', Mary Kom cries for help
'My state Manipur is burning', Mary Kom cries for help
Parineeti and Raghav Chadha turn heads at IPL match
Parineeti and Raghav Chadha turn heads at IPL match
'Did we win medals for the country to see this day?'
'Did we win medals for the country to see this day?'
Govt likely to tweak SEZ rules for better land use
Govt likely to tweak SEZ rules for better land use
Patna HC stays Bihar govt's caste survey
Patna HC stays Bihar govt's caste survey
Asim Munir Wants His Generals In Pakistan Army
Asim Munir Wants His Generals In Pakistan Army
ASK SAMRAAT: Buy, hold or sell?
ASK SAMRAAT: Buy, hold or sell?

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

SC ends hearing on wrestlers' plea

SC ends hearing on wrestlers' plea

Will return medals but give justice, plead wrestlers

Will return medals but give justice, plead wrestlers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances