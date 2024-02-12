Bopanna sets sight on Paris Olympics after Australian Open triumph

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tennis Karnataka/Instagram

The reigning Australian Open men's doubles champion Rohan Bopanna has set his sight on the Paris Olympics 2024 starting July 26 after winning his maiden men's doubles grand slam.

"I think Olympics is very much in the pipeline. It is going to be amazing that we will be having a tennis team participating at Olympics but before that I have a lot of Masters series like Indian Wells, Miami then the clay court season begins. We have the French Open and Wimbledon. So, we have so many events before the Olympics. You know for tennis calendar it is pretty busy. Every week there is a tournament. So, a lot of wonderful things to look forward to and excited for the seaosn coming up," said Rohan Bopanna.

It has been more than two weeks but the feeling of winning his first Australian Open title is yet to sink in for the world no.1 doubles player who reached numero uno immediately after winning the quarter-final of Australian Open 2024.

"It has been incredible. Even though it has been couple of weeks but it feels like it was yesterday. It has been overwhelming the response. It is still sinking in to be honest. But it has been wonderful with a lot of messages. Lots of love towards this achievement of mine. I really feel proud for not only my family but well-wishers and many people I have met they have been inspired in some ways. It really feels special. I am extremely happy to achieve the number one ranking and a grand slam," said Bopanna.

Bopanna became world no.1 in men's doubles immediately after reaching the men's doubles semi-final of the Australian Open 2024 and winning the crown made it even more special.

"It is not easy actually you do not get such a response in between tournaments actually. I won that quarter-final match I knew I was going to be world no.1. So, did a lot of players. There were a lot of messages for that. I knew what was the task in hand. I don't think it would have been complete then. It would have been missing if I was world no.1 but had I not won the title then ideally there would have been mixed feelings. So, this would have been the perfect finish for the grand slam to win a Grand Slam title and also become world no.1 and especially if you see my record with Ebden in last year especially we have made it to semis in Wimbledon and final in US Open then winning an Australian Open then I think we derserve to be where we are today, " explained Rohan Bopanna.

Association (KSLTA) on Monday felicitated world number one in doubles and two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna, acknowledging his glorious career.

Bopanna recently became only the third male Indian player to win a men's doubles Grand Slam trophy when he triumphed at the Australian Open.

"I would like to thank the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) for honoring me today. There were a lot of difficulties in this long journey but I never looked at them in a bad way and knew that my opportunity would come," Bopanna said after the felicitation ceremony.

"My parents and sister gave me tremendous support and I wouldn't have been here without them. The biggest thing is to not change academies and coaches immediately and be patient with the process."

"A lot of credit goes to everyone who has helped since my younger days and I am grateful to everyone for their part in this journey. My best wishes to everyone playing at the Bengaluru Open."



Enroute his inspiring title-winning show in Melbourne, the 43-year-old also touched the numero uno rank for the first time in his career. Before the Coorgi, only Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupati and Sania Mirza have managed to sit atop the ranking table.

In his glorious career, Bopanna has so far won 25 doubles titles on Tour and will also represent India at the Paris Olympics.