Afridi likens India-Pak tie to 'Superbowl'

IMAGE: Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup '24. Photograph: Shahid Afridi/X



Cricket's biggest rivalry is heading to American soil for the first time as arch-rivals India and Pakistan take on each other in the ICC T20 World Cup in New York on 9th June 2024. Pakistani legend Shahid Afridi, likened the tie to the 'Superbowl' which is traditionally one of the biggest matches in the American sports calendar featuring the two finalists of the National Football League (NFL).

The last time the two teams played at the T20 World Cup, it turned out to be a game for the ages with Virat Kohli pulling off a special win for India. The current edition is being co-hosted by the USA and Caribbean, where the Super 8 stage and knock-outs will be held. "T20 cricket is so unpredictable, and teams can bat so deep now. You can have a batter coming in at No.8 and smashing the ball at a strike rate of 150 to win a game. I hope that will be Pakistan this time around, but it is hard to pick a favourite," said the former all-rounder.

Afridi, the T20 World Cup ambassador, highlights the unique passion surrounding this match: "For new American fans, this is like our Super Bowl! It's a high-pressure game where immense talent meets passionate support from both sides. The team that handles the nerves best will emerge victorious." Both teams boast incredible depth, making predictions tricky. "T20 is unpredictable," Afridi admits. "A late-order batsman can win you the game.While Pakistan's recent form hasn't been ideal, they have the potential to shine in the Caribbean conditions, especially with their world-class bowling attack."

Speaking about the future of the sport in the US, Afridi was extremely optimistic "This is a big moment for American cricket. The conditions are similar to the West Indies, and there's a large cricket-loving expat community. Americans love their sports, and I truly believe cricket can become mainstream here in the coming years, inspiring a new generation of players", he concluded.