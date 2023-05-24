News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Bopanna back in top 10 in ATP rankings

Bopanna back in top 10 in ATP rankings

Source: PTI
May 24, 2023 00:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohan Bopanna

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna's career-best ranking is World No 3 which he achieved in 2016. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna gained two places to break back into the top 10 of the ATP doubles rankings after seven years.

The 43-year-old Indian was placed at the World No. 9 spot, his first in the top bracket since June 2016.

 

Bopanna, who was forced to pull out of the Davis Cup and few other events due to a knee injury last year, was ranked 19th at the start of the season.

His career-best ranking is World No 3 which he achieved in 2016. This season he has competed in 13 tournaments so far.

Bopanna became the oldest player to win ATP Masters 1000 torunament when he and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden emerged champions at Indian Wells Masters in March.

Bopanna and Ebden also won the Qatar Open in February and reached the Madrid Open final in May.

In singles, Sumit Nagal was placed at world No. 256 as the top-ranked Indian men's singles player in ATP Rankings, while Asian Games bronze medallist Ankita Raina was the best India women's singles player at world No. 212.

She is also India's highest-ranked player in women's doubles at world No. 149.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Thousands join wrestlers in march to India Gate
Thousands join wrestlers in march to India Gate
Seven people held for racist abuse of Real Madrid star
Seven people held for racist abuse of Real Madrid star
TT Worlds: Manika advances to Round 3
TT Worlds: Manika advances to Round 3
Windies cricketer Thomas suspended for fixing
Windies cricketer Thomas suspended for fixing
IPL PICS: CSK beat GT by 15 runs to enter 10th final
IPL PICS: CSK beat GT by 15 runs to enter 10th final
PIX: When Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride to Chandigarh
PIX: When Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride to Chandigarh
Why You MUST Read About Maleesha Kharwa
Why You MUST Read About Maleesha Kharwa

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL PICS: CSK beat GT by 15 runs to enter 10th final

IPL PICS: CSK beat GT by 15 runs to enter 10th final

Para shuttler Bhagat bags two golds, one bronze

Para shuttler Bhagat bags two golds, one bronze

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances