Home  » Sports » Bollipalli-Khade wins first ATP title, Nagal loses in Basel

Bollipalli-Khade wins first ATP title, Nagal loses in Basel

Source: PTI
October 20, 2024 22:29 IST
IMAGE: Rithvik Choudhary Bollipalli and Arjun Khade pose with the Almaty Open Men's Doubles trophy. Photograph: Kazakhstan Tennis / X

India's Sumit Nagal crashed out in the second round of qualifying at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, even as the unheralded pair of Rithvik Choudhary Bollipalli and Arjun Khade won the Almaty Open men's doubles title on Sunday.

Nagal, an Olympian and India's top singles player, lost 6-4 7-6(2) against James Duckworth of Australia in the qualifiers in Basel.

 

But it was a dream-come-true moment for Bollipalli and Khade in Almaty.

The Indian pair fought tooth and nail for one hour and 41 minutes to get the better of Colombia's Nicolas Barrientos and Skander Mansouri of Tinusia 3-6 7-6 14-12 to win their first ATP 250 title.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
