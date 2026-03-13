Gaganjeet Bhullar Triumphs At IGPL Invitational Chandigarh

Gaganjeet Bhullar demonstrates his golfing prowess by successfully defending his title at the IGPL Invitational Chandigarh, securing his fourth IGPL win with a remarkable bogey-free final round.

IMAGE: Gaganjeet Bhullar celebrates with the trophy after winning the IGPL Invitational Chandigarh.

Key Points Gaganjeet Bhullar wins the IGPL Invitational Chandigarh, showcasing his skill and consistency on his home course.

Bhullar's bogey-free final round of 68 secured his victory, highlighting his precision and focus under pressure.

Varun Parikh, making his IGPL debut, finished second, demonstrating promising talent and benefiting from Bhullar's guidance.

Gaganjeet Bhullar returned a bogey-free four-under 68 in the final round to successfully defend his title at the IGPL Invitational Chandigarh, rallying from four shots behind to register his fourth IGPL win in just six appearances.

Bhullar, who shot 68 and 69 in the first two rounds, signed off with another 68, highlighted by three birdies in four holes between the 13th and 16th on the back nine.

His three-day total of 11-under featured just one bogey, which came in the second round, as he displayed remarkable consistency and precision throughout.

Bhullar finished three shots clear of Varun Parikh (70), while Sachin Baisoya (68) was third alongside Manav Shah (70) at seven-under. Both Parikh and Shah are debutants and were pleased with their start in the event.

"A win is always most satisfying, and I try to stay focused at all times," said Bhullar, who was surrounded by his friends and fans as he completed the win on the 18th green at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

"I love this course, this is my home course," said Bhullar, who last year won the first two IGPL events and later added a third title.

Bhullar, who played only five IGPL events in 2025, was third on the Order of Merit behind Pukhraj Singh Gill and Aman Raj.

Debutant Parikh, who revealed that Bhullar helped him make the decision to come to the IGPL, was second with a par on the final hole. He shot 71-67-70 to be 8-under and three behind the winner.

Overnight leader Raj (77) had a rough final day and slipped to fifth at 6-under, while Varun Chopra (67) was sixth at 5-under.

Three players, last year's IGPL Order of Merit champion, Gill (73), Karandeep Kochhar (71) and Kapil Kumar (73), were tied for the seventh place. All three are winners from the 2025 season.

Bhullar's Winning Strategy

Reflecting on his game, Bhullar said, "While I am very happy with my game, I feel I can score much better, but the key is also to keep bogeys to a minimum."

A mix of youth and experience with six-time Asian Tour winner, SSP Chawrasia (70), Harendra Gupta (69), Veer Ganapathy (69) and left-hander Kartik Sharma (72) rounded off the top-10.