Home  » Cricket » Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: Chahal Promises a Big Dance

Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: Chahal Promises a Big Dance

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 13, 2026 11:21 IST

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is set to marry his fiancee Vanshika in a private ceremony in Mussoorie, with fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and other prominent personalities attending the wedding celebrations.

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal ready to celebrate. Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram 

Key Points

  • Yuzvendra Chahal attends Kuldeep Yadav's wedding celebrations in Mussoorie.
  • Kuldeep Yadav is set to marry his fiancee, Vanshika, in a private ceremony.
  • The wedding is expected to be attended by prominent cricket personalities.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal arrived in Dehradun on Friday to attend the wedding celebrations of fellow India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, expressing excitement about being part of the special occasion.

Kuldeep Yadav Set to Marry in Mussoorie

Speaking to ANI, Chahal shared his enthusiasm for the festivities and his close bond with Kuldeep. "I am very excited for my brother's marriage. I will dance a lot and enjoy," he said with a smile.

 

After winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad, Kuldeep is set to begin a new chapter in his personal life.

 

The star Indian cricketer will marry his fiancee, Vanshika, on March 14, in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The wedding is scheduled to take place at the Welcomhotel The Savoy.

According to reports, the couple previously got engaged in a private ceremony held in Lucknow in June last year, an intimate event attended only by close family members.

This upcoming wedding is also expected to be a strictly private affair. Several prominent cricket personalities are expected to attend the wedding festivities.

Among those likely to be present are former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and current international players Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, along with other guests.

