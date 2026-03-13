IPL 2026: KKR Sign Blessing Muzarabani As Mustafizur's Replacement

IMAGE: Zimbabwe pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani will join Kolkata Knight Riders on March 17, 2026. Photograph: Kolkata Knight Riders

Key Points Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman was released by KKR after being instructed to do so by BCCI .

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, 29, impressed with the ball during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

Muzarabani has pulled out of his contract with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League to join KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2026, which is scheduled to start on March 28.



Rahman, who was bought at the IPL auction for Rs 9.20 crore, was released by KKR after being instructed to do so by BCCI

amid heightening diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh.Muzarabani, 29, impressed with the ball during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, picking up 13 wickets in six games at an economy rate of 7.88 to finish as the joint second highest wicket-taker in the tournament.He has pulled out of his contract with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League to join two-time IPL champions KKR.'The 6 ft 8” right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings. Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8,' said KKR in a media release.

'His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR’s pace attack heading into the season.'



Muzarabani will arrive in Kolkata on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.