HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: KKR Sign Blessing Muzarabani As Mustafizur's Replacement

IPL 2026: KKR Sign Blessing Muzarabani As Mustafizur's Replacement

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 13, 2026 19:43 IST

x

Blessing Muzarabani

IMAGE: Zimbabwe pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani will join Kolkata Knight Riders on March 17, 2026. Photograph: Kolkata Knight Riders

Key Points

  • Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman was released by KKR after being instructed to do so by BCCI .
  • Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, 29, impressed with the ball during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.
  • Muzarabani has pulled out of his contract with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League to join KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2026, which is scheduled to start on March 28.

Rahman, who was bought at the IPL auction for Rs 9.20 crore, was released by KKR after being instructed to do so by BCCI

amid heightening diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Muzarabani, 29, impressed with the ball during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, picking up 13 wickets in six games at an economy rate of 7.88 to finish as the joint second highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

He has pulled out of his contract with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League to join two-time IPL champions KKR.

'The 6 ft 8” right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings. Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8,' said KKR in a media release.

 

'His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR’s pace attack heading into the season.'

Muzarabani will arrive in Kolkata on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

BCCI won't intervene in Sunrisers' signing of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed
BCCI won't intervene in Sunrisers' signing of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed
KKR release Mustafizur on BCCI instruction
KKR release Mustafizur on BCCI instruction
T20 WC Big Upset! Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs
T20 WC Big Upset! Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs
'This Could Be Last Time We See Dhoni...'
'This Could Be Last Time We See Dhoni...'
PIX: Inside Kuldeep Yadav's pre-wedding celebrations
PIX: Inside Kuldeep Yadav's pre-wedding celebrations

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Attend Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter's Reception1:51

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Attend Sooraj Barjatya's...

Rekha Attends Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter's Reception1:03

Rekha Attends Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter's Reception

Miss England Grace Richarsaon, Miss World England Charlotte Grant visit Golden temple in Amritsar2:00

Miss England Grace Richarsaon, Miss World England...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO