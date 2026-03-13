The Hundred: Fans Rage After SRH Sign Pak's Abrar

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kavya Maran faces a backlash after SunRisers Leeds signed Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed. Photograph: BCCI

The auction of The Hundred on Thursday, March 12, 2026, was meant to be a celebratory milestone for the England and Wales Cricket Board. Instead, it ignited a controversy in India.

Key Points SRH-linked franchise SunRisers Leeds signed Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 at The Hundred auction.

The move sparked outrage in India, with hashtags like #ShameOnSRH and #BoycottSunrisers trending on X.

Fans cited Abrar's past social media posts mocking the Indian armed forces as the main reason for anger.

The flashpoint came when SunRisers Leeds, a franchise owned by the Sun Group and linked to SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL, won a bidding war for Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed.

The deal, worth £190,000 (approximately Rs 2.34 crore), is historic. It marks one of the rare occasions in recent years where a franchise with Indian ownership has signed a Pakistani cricketer.

The move has sparked a massive backlash among Indian fans, with many calling for a boycott of the SunRisers brand but the move was welcomed in the UK.

Social media backlash erupts

Much of the outrage stems from controversial social media posts shared by Abrar Ahmed in mid-2025. During a period of heightened cross-border tensions, Abrar reportedly posted content that Indian fans claim mocked the Indian armed forces.

Soon after news of the signing emerged, hashtags such as #ShameOnSRH and #BoycottSunrisers began trending on X.

Fans on social media argued that awarding a lucrative contract to a player accused of publicly mocking India's security forces showed a disregard for national sentiment.

Some users also targeted Kavya Maran, the face of the SunRisers brand, after reports that she aggressively outbid Trent Rockets to secure Abrar's services at Thursday's auction in London.

'For years, Indian teams avoided Pakistani players out of respect for national sentiment. But the moment money and foreign leagues enter the picture, that spine disappears. Indian owner, Indian brand, zero national backbone. Stop pretending to represent India if profit matters more than the country,' one X user wrote.

Breaking an unwritten rule

The signing comes after months of speculation that the four Indian-owned teams in The Hundred -- SunRisers Leeds, MI London, Manchester Super Giants, and Southern Brave -- would quietly avoid recruiting Pakistani players.

A similar pattern has been observed in SA20 and ILT20, where franchises linked to IPL owners have refrained from signing Pakistani cricketers.

However, on the eve of the auction, the ECB reportedly issued a firm reminder to all eight directors of cricket that excluding players based on nationality would violate UK anti-discrimination laws.

While Pakistani stars Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Saim Ayub went unsold in the opening round, SunRisers Leeds stunned observers when Maran pushed aggressively to sign Abrar.

This is also the first season in The Hundred's six-year history to feature Indian owners, following the league's privatisation last year that attracted major investors from the IPL ecosystem. The eight-team tournament will be played in the UK from July 21 to August 16.

Mustafizur precedent raises questions

Speculation has already begun on social media about whether SunRisers Leeds might be forced to reconsider Abrar's contract following the backlash.

Many users pointed to the recent case involving Mustafizur Rahman and Kolkata Knight Riders. In January 2026, KKR terminated Mustafizur's Rs 9.20 crore IPL contract after the Board of Control for Cricket in India reportedly intervened amid political pressure following reports of targeted violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

While SunRisers Leeds operates under the ECB's jurisdiction, many fans believe similar commercial and political pressures could emerge in this case as well.

A cricketing masterstroke amid the storm

From a purely cricketing standpoint, the move -- reportedly backed by Sunrisers Coach Daniel Vettori -- appears astute.

Abrar Ahmed has established himself as one of the most effective white-ball spinners in recent years, claiming 52 wickets in his last 38 T20I matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.67.

SunRisers Leeds officials have maintained that the signing was based entirely on cricketing merit and squad balance.

Yet by recruiting Abrar, the franchise has also shattered the long-standing narrative of an informal ban on Pakistani players in leagues dominated by IPL ownership.