Bhattacharya: Chhetri's retirement "perfect decision"

Bhattacharya: Chhetri's retirement "perfect decision"

Source: PTI
June 06, 2024 19:44 IST
IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri will play his final India match vs Kuwait in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: AIFF / X

Sunil Chhetri's father-in-law and former coach, Subrata Bhattacharya, believes the Indian captain's retirement from international football is a "perfect decision." However, Bhattacharya predicts Chhetri will continue playing club football "for a long time."

Bhattacharya, who first spotted Chhetri's talent at a Mohun Bagan trial in 2002, is proud of his journey. Chhetri's agility, aerial prowess, and "hunger for success" impressed Bhattacharya, who remembers a young Chhetri scoring a bicycle kick reminiscent of legendary Indian footballer Shyam Thapa.

 

Highlighting Chhetri's dedication, Bhattacharya says, "There is no discussion about football at home. He is God's gift."

Bhattacharya remains a strong supporter, emphasizing Chhetri's legacy. "He is second to none in fitness," he says, "Even Chuni Goswami played after retirement. I see Chhetri doing the same for a long time."

Chhetri, India's highest international goal scorer (94 goals), hangs up his international boots after the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait. His journey, however, continues, inspiring future generations of Indian footballers

Source: PTI
