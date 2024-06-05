Portugal talisman Ronaldo chasing more Euro glory

News
June 05, 2024 15:54 IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo will be out to prove he can still make a difference at the highest level and will arrive in Germany for Euro 2024 as the trusted leader of a talented team under the guidance of former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been a model of longevity for more than two decades in an outstanding career, breaking numerous records and playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world, and he will be determined to make his mark at Euro 2024.

His move away from the European elite to Saudi Arabia after a disappointing showing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which ended with Portugal's shock 1-0 defeat by Morocco in the quarter-finals, has raised questions about whether the 39-year-old Ronaldo's brilliant career is nearing an end.

 

Among Ronaldo's many achievements, he is the leading scorer in the history of men's international football with 128 goals in 204 official matches.

Almost 20 years have passed between his first Portugal goal against Greece at Euro 2004 and his most recent versus Lichtenstein in November 2023 -- with the nation's 2016 Euros triumph the pinnacle of his international career.

Ronaldo has scored 891 times in his career, holds the record for the most Champions League goals in the competition's history with 140 and is the only player to have scored in five consecutive European Championship tournaments.

He will try to extend that record in Germany as he edges close to 900 goals, a number that could be within reach during the tournament. But his aim is much higher.

"It's going to be quite difficult to reach 1,000 goals but it's about how I am mentally, my motivation," Ronaldo said after scoring twice against Slovakia.

"If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them... We'll see. To get to 1,000, you have to get to 900 first. I think I'll get there."

Having scored 10 goals in the last 12 games with Portugal and 42 in 41 matches with Al-Nassr this season, Ronaldo's relentless mentality could be the key to him making a statement with his country in Germany against all odds.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
