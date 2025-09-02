Bhambri-Venus pair blaze into US Open pre-quarters

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
September 02, 2025 17:52 IST

Yuki Bhambri

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri breaks new ground with Michael Venus at US Open 2025. Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

India's Yuki Bhambri, along with his New Zealand partner Michael Venus, stormed into the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals at the US Open 2025 in New York on Monday, as per Olympics.com.

The 14th-seeded pair registered a commanding 6-1, 7-5 win over the unseeded duo of Colombia's Gonzalo Escobar and Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in one hour and 25 minutes at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

 

Bhambri, India's highest-ranked men's doubles player at world No. 32, and Venus made a flying start, breaking their opponents twice to take an early 3-0 lead before comfortably sealing the first set 6-1.
Escobar and Reyes-Varela offered stronger resistance in the second set, but Bhambri and Venus held their nerve to clinch it 7-5, securing their place in last 16. They will next face the fourth-seeded German duo of Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz.

Earlier, in their opener, Bhambri and Venus had eased past the American pair of Marcos Giron and Learner Tien with a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

In 2024, Bhambri partnered French player Albano Olivetti but lost to Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos in straight sets in pre-quarterfinals.

Bhambri is yet to go beyond the pre-quarterfinal stage in a Grand Slam.

On Sunday, the Indian duo of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth exited the tournament after a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Brazil's Fernando Romboli and Australia's John-Patrick Smith. However, they had caused an early upset by defeating the eighth-seeded Americans Evan King and Christian Harrison in the first round.

Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna and his partner Romain Arneodo of Monaco suffered a first-round exit on Saturday, while Arjun Kadhe and Ecuador's Diego Hidalgo also bowed out in first-round.

