Drama at US Open: Why Muchova stopped mid-serve in tears

IMAGE: Despite the unsettling distraction, Karolina Muchova rallied to secure a gruelling three-set victory. Photograph: Amber Searls-Imagn Images/Reuters

Karolina Muchova reminded the tennis world that even elite athletes are not immune to moments of raw vulnerability.

At this year’s US Open second-round match against Sorana Cirstea, the Czech star broke down mid-match in a scene that was as human as it was unexpected.

Trailing 1-4 in the first set, Muchova suddenly paused mid-serve, visibly shaken. She gestured toward the crowd before wiping away tears with her towel. After apologising to the chair umpire for the brief interruption, she composed herself and resumed play with quiet determination. At the time, the cause of her distress was unclear.

She later explained her reaction in a candid post-match press conference. "Well it wasn't tennis-related," she admitted.

"Opposite my bench, my ex-boyfriend sat down. He sometimes shows up at places where he shouldn't be. That startled me a bit. I told him to leave. He didn't at first, but later he did go. It was hard to focus in that moment."

Despite the unsettling distraction, Muchova rallied to secure a gruelling three-set victory, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova celebrates winning her third round match against Linda Noskova. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Two days later, after defeating fellow Czech Linda Noskova in the third round, she addressed the incident again with calm composure. "Yeah, I'm alright. I didn't make any report and everything is good," she said.

When asked if she felt confident it would not happen again, she responded with candour: "I mean, who knows, right? I don't know."

Tournament regulations allow players to request that specific individuals be barred from acquiring tickets or credentials on security grounds. However, despite her visible distress in the second round, Muchova did not make such a request to the WTA or US Open organisers.

Now, she faces one of the toughest challenges of her campaign: a quarter-final meeting with former champion Naomi Osaka.