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Home  » Sports » Heartbreak for Yuki Bhambri In Indian Wells Doubles Semi-Final

Heartbreak for Yuki Bhambri In Indian Wells Doubles Semi-Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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Last updated on: March 14, 2026 11:06 IST

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India's doubles star Yuki Bhambri and partner Andre Goransson's impressive Indian Wells Masters journey ended with a hard-fought semi-final loss.

Yuki Bhambri

IMAGE: This was Yuki Bhambri's maiden semi-final appearance at an ATP Masters 1000 event. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson lost in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters to Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot.
  • This was Yuki Bhambri's first ever semi-final appearance at an ATP Masters 1000 event.
  • Bhambri and Goransson's run ended a two-year wait for an Indian player in the semis of a Masters 1000 tournament.

Indian doubles ace Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson's impressive campaign came to an end after losing in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters in California.

The unseeded pair went down 5-7, 7-6(7), 5-10 to France's Arthur Rinderknech and Monaco's Valentin Vacherot in a closely-fought contest that was decided by a tie-breaker.

 

Bhambri and Goransson started strongly but were edged out in the opening set.

The Indo-Swedish duo fought back to force a decider after clinching a tight second-set in the tie-breaker.

However, Rinderknech and Vacherot held their nerve in the deciding tie-breaker to seal the victory.

Bhambri's Milestone At Indian Wells

Despite the defeat, the tournament marked a significant milestone for the 33-year-old Indian as it was his maiden semi-final appearance at an ATP Masters 1000 event.

Earlier in the tournament, Bhambri and Goransson had produced a strong performance to reach the last-four, defeating the Austrian-Italian pair of Alexander Erler and Andrea Vavassori 6-3, 7-6(7).

Their run also ended a two-year wait for an Indian presence in the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament since Rohan Bopanna won the title at the Miami Open in 2024.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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