Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson cruise into next round at Indian Wells

Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson showcased their doubles prowess with a decisive victory at the Indian Wells Masters, advancing to the next round after a dominant performance.

Photograph: AITA / Twitter

Key Points Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson won their first-round doubles match at the Indian Wells Masters in straight sets.

The Indo-Swedish pair dominated David Pel and Fabrice Martin, breaking their serve five times.

Bhambri and Goransson served five aces and capitalised on their opponents' six double faults.

Next, Bhambri and Goransson will face Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka, who upset the second-seeded British team.

Bhambri is the only Indian player participating in this Master series event.

India's top doubles player Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson had an easy day in the office, winning in straight sets against David Pel and Fabrice Martin at the Indian Wells Masters here.

The unseeded Indo-Swedish pair won 6-1 6-3 as they broke the French-Dutch combo five times in the opening round of the the ATP 1000 event.

Bhambri and Goransson served five aces to three of their opponents. Pel and Martin served six double faults in the 66-minute contest.

They will next face giant-killing team of Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka, who knocked out second seed British pair of Julian Cash and Llyod Glasspool.

Ranked 23 in the world, Bhambri is the only Indian featuring in the first Master series event of the 2026 season.